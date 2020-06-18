Manchester City have made a winning return to Premier League in a one-sided 3-0 defeat of Arsenal in an empty Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the defending champions before the half-time before midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne put the game to bed after resumption while Phil Foden added the third in injury time to cap off a comprehensive performance. Also Read - AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Football Match at Villa Park 10.30 PM IST

The win helped City close the gap with leaders Liverpool to 22 points meaning the Reds won't be able to seal the title when they met Everton on Sunday.

On the other hand, the defeat further dented Arsenal's hopes of a Champions League spot as the continue to be at the ninth spot in the Premier League standings.

A minute’s silence was observed before the kick-off as a tribute to those who lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus.

The players from both the teams also took a knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed of what the white people have done for the black people,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said. “We have to do a lot of things for the black people which we have not done so far.”

Arsenal defender David Luiz had a horrible outing after coming off the bench as he brought down City’s Riyad Mahrez inside the box and was shown a straight red card that resulted in a penalty.

“It was not the team’s fault, it was my fault. The coach is amazing, all the players did amazing, it was just my fault,” Luiz said. “I should have taken a different decision in the last two months to try and decide my future as early as possible but I didn’t.”