Manchester United are just a point away from entering Premier League top-four after their 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday night. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were on the mark for United at Turf Moor as they secured a successive win – the second time they have managed to do this season.

Both the goals came late in either half with Martial taking advantage of a Burnley slip up to open up a 1-0 lead. Charlie Taylor erred and Andreas Perreira pounced for a superb assist to Martial who ended up scoring his third goal in two games.

United threatened to put the game to bed during the second half but had to wait for their second well into the injury time when a counterattack led by Daniel James resulted in Rashford finding the back of the net for his 16th goal of the season.

“We’re getting better, we’re improving,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “We just had too many draws early on which is why we’re in this position. We’re learning and this was a big step forward. “We want to keep the momentum going. We have not lost a game straight after we have lost another one so happy with that. It was a good response from the players.”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted his side’s mistake cost them dearly. “The mistake changed things. When we’ve played the big sides this season we’ve been punished for our mistakes. But there was a lot of pleasing aspects from tonight. We certainly asked questions and tried to open them up,” Dyche said.