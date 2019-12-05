Golden boy Marcus Rashford was the star for Manchester United as the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Rashford scored a goal in both halves, bringing his club total for the season to 12 and restoring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to winning ways against a Spurs team now managed by our former boss, Jose Mourinho.

The striker’s double took the Reds up the Premier League table into sixth spot and in buoyant mood ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby.

It was a high octane start from United that shook Spurs and the Reds were soon rewarded for the blistering opening.

The source of so much of the inspiration was the on-fire Rashford, starting with his goal after six minutes to put United 1-0 up when his power shot surprised Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga at his near post.

The Mancunian striker also curled a free-kick just wide, hit the bar with a thunderbolt and forced Gazzaniga into a diving save all before the match was half-an-hour old.

Mason Greenwood also had an excellent shot saved but it really was the Rashford show. At least, that was the case until Tottenham’s Dele Alli stepped into the action.

Completely against the run of play, he levelled after 39 minutes with an admirable piece of skill that foxed his markers before he beat David De Gea with a clinical finish. The equaliser was harsh on United who had completely dominated the proceedings up to that point.

Rashford was back centre stage soon after the interval. A trademark slight of foot saw him ghost past Serge Aurier and then a panicked Moussa Sissoko brought him down in the box. The hitman happily blasted United back into a deserved lead with a calmly taken penalty.

Daniel James boosted the shots on target stats as his efforts in the 62nd and 68th minutes drew saves from Gazzaniga that ensured the Reds remained the more threatening force.

As the second half progressed, however, United’s danger waned and Old Trafford seemed to have that gnawing feeling that Spurs were going to make it a very nervous finale as they wrested back the attacking initiative.

The Reds successfully made the transition from dangerous to dogged and despite one added-time effort from Alli, well saved by De Gea, Solskjaer’s men saw the game out for a much-needed victory.