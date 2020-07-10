Manchester United continued their excellent run with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in a Premier League contest on Thursday. Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba were on the scoring sheet as United moved within one point of PL’s top-four. Also Read - AVL vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Aston Villa vs Manchester United Football Match at Villa Park 12:45 AM IST July 10

Fernandes won a controversial penalty to open the scoring for the visitors at the Villa Park in the 27th minute.

Greenwood continues to enhance his reputation as one of the brightest talents to have emerged from the United ranks after a thunderous strike in the injury time of first half for his fourth goal in three matches. Fernandes then set up Pogba for his first goal of the season two minutes before the one-hour mark.

With this win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United became the first team in PL history to win four straight games by a margin of three or more goals while also extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur endured a frustrating outing against Bournemouth as they were held to a goalless draw which has dented their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

Tottenham were left fuming after Harry Kane was denied a penalty by VAR in the early moments of the first half.

The draw has left them at the ninth place in the standings while Bournemouth have climbed up a place as they ended a five-match losing streak.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was critical of VAR in a post-match interview.

“The game has the most important moment and I don’t want to say any more in relation to that. Everybody knows. You know who, you know when… Everybody knows,” he told Sky Sports.

“The same referee who did the VAR decision against Sheffield United – Michael Oliver. Opinions matter. It’s not only mine, everybody knows that is a penalty and when I say everybody, I mean everybody. Everybody. I’m not saying Harry Kane 100% would score but his penalty range is high so usually we could win 1-0 against teams,” he said.