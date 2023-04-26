Home

A powerful header from defender Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win at home to Fulham, lifting them to fifth in the Premier League.

Wolves are Nearly Safe As Aston Villa F.C. Moves to Fifth Position. (Pic: Twitter/Premier League)

London: A powerful header from defender Tyrone Mings gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win at home to Fulham, lifting them to fifth in the Premier League.

Mings’ goal saw Villa get back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw away to Brentford at the weekend, and Unai Emery’s side now has six wins and a draw in their last seven matches, reports Xinhua.

Villa dominated the game with 14 shots, but only three on target, against a rival that had only one effort in the entire game.

Wolverhampton beat Crystal Palace 2-0, taking a huge step closer to retaining their top-flight status while inflicting the first defeat on Palace since Roy Hodgson returned as coach.

Joachim Andersen’s own goal put the Wolves ahead in the third minute when he redirected Ruben Neves’ corner into his net under pressure.

Jose Sa made a couple of good saves to keep Palace at bay, and Wolves sealed the win thanks to Neves’ late penalty after an error by Palace keeper Sam Johnstone.

Jamie Vardy scored a vital 80th-minute equalizer for Leicester City to claim a 1-1 draw away to Leeds United.

Leicester had a stunning goal disallowed by VAR before Leeds took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to Luis Sinisterra. Vardy had a second goal ruled out for offside in the closing minutes in a game that leaves Leeds a point above Leicester in the table.

