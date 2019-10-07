NEWCASTLE STUN MAN-U

Newcastle teenager Matthew Longstaff had a debut to remember as he found the back of the net against Manchester United. The splendid strike sealed a shock 1-0 win over woeful Manchester United on Sunday. With the shock loss, United are languishing just two points above the relegation zone in 12th place after their third successive league game without a win. This is a slump they would like to arrest. The Red Devils haven’t won away from Old Trafford since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March.

ARSENAL EDGE BOURNEMOUTH

David Luiz’s 9th-minute header was good enough to seal the victory for Arsenal over Bournemouth on Sunday. The 1-0 win also meant Arsenal climb to the third spot in the Premier League points table going past Leicester, Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Bournemouth had their chances when Callum Wilson came perilously close to scoring, but he could not find the back of the net. For Arsenal, it was their first clean sheet of the season. Surprisingly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was kept largely quiet but hit the woodwork in stoppage time as Arsenal nearly sealed the points in style, but one goal was enough for a vital win.

CHELSEA THRASH SOUTHAMPTON

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount celebrated their England call-ups by firing Chelsea to a 4-1 rout of struggling Southampton on Sunday. The two footballers were named by England manager Gareth Southgate in the squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. With the win, Chelsea move up to fifth in the Premier League heading into what promises to be a memorable international break for the club’s two young talents.