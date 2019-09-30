Regarded as one of the finest skippers’ in the history of cricket – MS Dhoni and his cricketing achievements are easily the favourite past time of every cricket connoisseur around the world. From leading India to two World Cup titles, Dhoni also helped Team India to achieve the number one ranking in all three formats of the game (Tests, ODIs and T20Is). Courtesy his feats, Dhoni’s list of admirers include some of the renowned names from the world of politics ranging from former Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf to current India President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recalling the feats of several sports personalities from Jharkhand, President Kovind heaped praise on Dhoni and said the former India captain has put Ranchi’s name on the map of world cricket. Dhoni met the honourable President at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva on Sunday.

“MS Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented,” the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University.

“His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. M.S. Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket,” he added.

Apart from Dhoni, the President hailed the achievements of ace archer Deepika Kumari and Jaipal Singh Munda, who had led the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928 Olympics, both of whom are from the state.

Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, has been on a sabbatical since the culmination of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Speculations have been rife that Dhoni might have played his last international game in England and Wales. However, no announcement has been made on those lines by the 38-year-old.