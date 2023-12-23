Home

Sports

‘Pressure Will Be On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli,’ Says Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series

‘Pressure Will Be On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli,’ Says Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of IND vs SA Test Series

The Indian cricket team has never won a test series on the South African soil till now.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has expressed his thoughts ahead of much-awaited South Africa vs. India test series, which is going to start on December 26 in Centurion.

Trending Now

Ahead of the Boxing Day test, Gambhir has said that the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have pressure on themselves because they have that experience. Also, the former opener has weighed in on the looming challenge for the Indian batting lineup.

You may like to read

India’s most experienced batter, Virat Kohli, has played seven Test matches on South African soil. The batter has amassed 719 runs with an outstanding average of 51.35.

“Pace, bounce and seam. I believe your batting will definitely be under pressure because South Africa probably do not have the same batting they had in 2011 but their bowling still has the might – (Kagiso) Rabada, (Gerald) Coetzee, (Nandre) Burger and Marco Jansen,” Gambhir said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Gambhir also pointed out that the visitors have an inexperienced batting line-up. Gambhir said that Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer might play their first Tests in South Africa and KL Rahul might be playing as a wicketkeeper-batter for the first time.

“I believe the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli because they have that experience. Bowlers definitely win you the series in South Africa but if your batters don’t put runs on the board, you won’t be able to create pressure for your bowlers,” he added.

“So don’t talk about the batting only, the bowling will be under as much pressure, because there will be expectations from bowling. If Mohammed Shami had been there, India would have been all-out favorites. Mohammed Siraj is still young. So I believe your bowling will be tested as much as your batting,” he concluded.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk) KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.