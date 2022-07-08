PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pondicherry Women's T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Princess Women vs Angels Women, Playing 11s For Today's Match CAP Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 12:30 PM IST July 8, Friday.

TOSS – The Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 Series toss between Princess Women vs Angels Women will take place at 12 PM IST

Time – July 08, 12.30 PM IST



Venue: J Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Team

Ramya Latha, Radhika Pandian(c), Dhabushree Sivaraman, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika(vc), Janaki R-Ramasamy, Amruta Satsangi, Sonal Patil, Likhitha Vilveetil, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Abirame Ramamurthy, Kavisha Elayaperumal

PRI-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing XI

Princess Women: Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (c & wk), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Priyanka Kamaraj

Angels Women: Kavisha Elayaperumal, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, B V V Niharika, Janaki R-Ramasamy (c), Amruta Satsangi, Rubavathi Gubendiran (wk), Shaine Lincy, Nisha Seetharamun, Srimeera CC-Chandrasekaran, Sagarikka SK, Swetha Kandasamy.