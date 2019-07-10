Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dutee Chand on Wednesday for winning gold in the ongoing World University Games at Naples in Italy. Chand won the prime podium position in the 100m event, as she finished the race in 11.32 seconds.

PM Modi tweeted a congratulatory post, “Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade FISU,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier today President Ram Nath Kovind had also tweeted a message wishing the gold medal winner for her achievement. His tweet read, “Congratulations @ DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. This is India’s first such gold and a moment of immense pride for our country. Please keep up the effort, and look to greater glory at the Olympics # PresidentKovind”.

Beofre the President, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Dutee Chand. He congratulated the athlete from his official twitter handle in a post which said, ” I’ve been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, a gold for India! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples”.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dutee Chand became the only third woman sprinter to qualify for the Olympics. Though she had failed to qualify for the second round, she clinched the gold medals in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. With the Asian gold, she became the first Indian to win a gold in that event since 1998.