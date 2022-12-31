Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Distressed’ By Accident of Rishabh Pant, Called Up His Family to Inquire About Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Distressed' By Accident of Rishabh Pant, Called Up His Family to Inquire About Health. (Image: Twitter/IANS)

New Delhi: Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant suffered a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. According to the police, the cricketer dozed off while driving and as a result, he lost his control and the BMW car crashed into the divider. The DGP of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the cricketer was alone in the car and had to break the window to escape the burning vehicle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distressed by the incident and had called up Pant’s family to inquire about his health.

Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant’s family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

The medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday evening also said Pant is “stable, conscious and oriented”, the report further said.

Earlier in the day, BCCI had also released a statement, saying that Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The left-handed batter was initially taken to a local hospital — Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre — where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.