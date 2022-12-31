Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Distressed’ By Accident of Rishabh Pant, Called Up His Family to Inquire About Health

Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant suffered a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee.

Published: December 31, 2022 10:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rishabh Pant, Rishabh accident, Rishabh Pant BCCI statement, Rishabh Pant news, Rishabh Pant age, Rishabh Pant ipl, Rishabh Pant car accident, Rishabh Pant BM, Rishabh Pant Max, Rishabh Pant injury, Rishabh Pant net worth, Roorkee accident, Pant accident Roorkee, India vs Australia, India vs Sri Lanka, hospital Rishabh Pant accident, Cricket News, Rishabh Pant records, Rishabh Pant Mercedes, Rishabh Pant cricketer, Rishabh Pant Tests, Rishabh Pant Twitter, BCCI, BCCI news, BCCI statement on Rishabh Pant, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi on Rishabh Pant, Narendra Modi news, Narendra Modi latest news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Distressed' By Accident of Rishabh Pant, Called Up His Family to Inquire About Health. (Image: Twitter/IANS)

New Delhi: Star India cricketer, Rishabh Pant suffered a freaky accident on early Friday morning suffered severe injuries as his car collided with a divider near Roorkee. According to the police, the cricketer dozed off while driving and as a result, he lost his control and the BMW car crashed into the divider. The DGP of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, said that the cricketer was alone in the car and had to break the window to escape the burning vehicle.

Also Read:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was distressed by the incident and had called up Pant’s family to inquire about his health.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital on Friday evening also said Pant is “stable, conscious and oriented”, the report further said.

Earlier in the day, BCCI had also released a statement, saying that Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The left-handed batter was initially taken to a local hospital — Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre — where he was treated for impact injuries before being moved to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 31, 2022 10:11 AM IST