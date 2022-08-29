New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted sportspersons on National Sports Day. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to legendary Indian Hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary.Also Read - India and Pakistan Forced to Keep Extra Fielder Inside 30-Yard Circle During Asia Cup Match Due to Slow Over-Rate

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India.” Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Hails India's Special Win on a Special Day Against Pakistan

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India. pic.twitter.com/g04aqModJT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Yesterday night it was a big occasion for Indian sports as Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign off with a bang. Pandya had a dream game, first scalping 3 wickets for 25 in his four overs and then finished the match with a six off Mohammed Nawaz, having scored 33 invaluable unbeaten runs off 17 balls. Team India next face Hong Kong in their second group game of the competition.

Even the Prime Minister tweeted about India’s fabulous victory- “Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory”.

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

(With Inputs From IANS)