India vs New Zealand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the fighting spirit of India after they lost to New Zealand in CWC'19 semi-finals.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the Kiwis have made it to yet another WC finals. Kohli lauded the Kiwis and thanked the fans for their support throughout the campaign.

“We knew we had a good day yesterday and were proud of it. Had a good time in the morning today as well and we had momentum with us. Credit to the New Zealand bowlers, they were really good with the new ball and hit the right areas. I think it was the skill level on display (from NZ bowlers) was there for all to see. I think Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it’s his performance today that’s a huge positive for his skill-set,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.