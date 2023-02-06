Home

Sports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey As Gift From YPF President Pablo Gonzalez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey As Gift From YPF President Pablo Gonzalez

PM Modi has always been a keen lover of sports and have always shown his support for the athletes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Lionel Messi Jersey As Gift From YPF President Pablo Gonzalez. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a Lionel Messi Argentina jersey as gift from YPF President Pablo Gonzalez.

The Argentine Gonzalez was at India Energy Week Inaugural, where he meet PM Modi and gifted a beautiful Argentina home kit.

You may like to read

Pablo Gonzalez, President of YPF, Argentine petroleum company, was at India Energy Week inaugural where he met Prime Minister @narendramodi .

He gifted PM with a Lionel Messi t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/c3HZk3tHKf — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 6, 2023

PM Modi has always been a keen lover of sports and have always shown his support for the athletes. After the dramatic FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France, he took to Twitter and congratulated Messi and Co on the fantastic victory.

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Messi ended his international trophy drought by winning the Copa America in 2021 and then went onto win back to back major titles in Finalissima and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, thus completing football.

La Pulga said that in March, he’s going to take all the World Cup Final souvenirs to his home in Barcelona as he has his ‘things and memories’ there. The 35-year has also expressed his desire to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well, which will depend on the GOAT’s fitness for sure.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.