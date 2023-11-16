Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Attend ICC World Cup 2023 Final In Ahmedabad – Report

After over a decade, the Men in Blue are just one step away from becoming World Champions for the 3rd time at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Gujarat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is all set to attend the ICC World Cup 2023 Final in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, which will see host India either facing Australia or South Africa at the summit clash.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, the PM of India will grace the biggest clash at the biggest stage of cricket and top of that, India will be featuring in the 50-over final for the first time in 12 years. Back in 2011, MS Dhoni-led India side defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium to clinch their second title.

Now after over a decade, the Men in Blue are just one step away from becoming World Champions for the 3rd time at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Gujarat.

Famous international singer, Dua Lipa will also be gracing the final as the multiple-time Grammy Award winner will be featuring at the closing ceremony of the tournament.

Talking about the Indian team, the Rohit Sharma-led side are now unbeaten in 10 matches in the competition and have the opportunity to become undefeated champions on Sunday like the Australian team of 2003 and 2007 and even the West Indies team of 1975.

They are the only team unbeaten so far as the other two semi-finalists have lost multiple matches on their way to the business end of the competition.

India have reached the final a total of 3 times before 2023. They first won the title back in 1983 under the leadership of the legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

