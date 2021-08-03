Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invite India’s Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates, Day 12: Tajinderpal Singh Toor 6th After First Set of Throws

Official sources said Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Norway's Karsten Warholm Wins Men's 400m Hurdles With New World Record

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Announces Rs 30L Cash Reward to PV Sindhu

(More To Follow)