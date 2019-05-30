Prince Harry recently met the captains of Cricket World Cup participants at the Buckingham Palace, where he tested the mood of some of the players in a light-hearted manner. One particular player he just could not resist having a go at was Australian skipper Aaron Finch.

The Duke of Sussex sparked the rivalry between England and Australia with a banter. “You’re getting on a bit now, aren’t you? How long have you been playing?” he said.

Poking some fun with Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, he said: “Enjoy it, if you’re not going to enjoy it you might as well not be here.”

Harry will also be at The Oval in London, where he will officially open the ICC Cricket World Cup tournament. The opening clash will feature hosts England and South Africa.

All the captains also met the Queen, who greeted the players and extended her best wishes in the lavish palace garden party on Wednesday prior to the opening of the much-anticipated global cricket extravaganza.

In another interesting incident, Queen Elizabeth seemed awestruck by the sheer figure of Windies skipper Jason Holder. The all-rounder, who stands tall at 202cm dwarfed her. However, she joked that there is someone taller in her household.

Other guests at the royal garden party were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.