Prince Yadav walks off the field moments after completing brace against Zimbabwe in defense of mammoth 220

Prince Yadav got retired hurt after taking two wickets of Zimbabwe in their massive chase of 220 runs in the crucial 2nd T20I

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India's Prince Yadav celebrates after dismissing Zimbabwe's Ben Curran during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

Pacer Prince Yadav walked off the field moments after confirming his brace during India’s defense of 220 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. The Indians had a brilliant day out with the bat and the bowlers started off very well, largely due to Prince’s fiery start but he had to unfortunately walk off with a possible injury.

He removed both the Zimbabwe openers in quick succession to put India firmly in control. Bowling with intense pace and hitting tight lengths early in the chase, he broke through the host side’s top order, picking up two crucial wickets in back-to-back overs to leave Zimbabwe reeling at 24/2.

However, the jubilation was cut short right after he delivered the final ball of his second over. While completing his follow-through, Yadav immediately pulled up and grabbed the back of his thigh in visible discomfort.

The team physio rushed onto the field to attend to him, but after a brief assessment, the pacer was forced to walk off the field, suffering what appeared to be a hamstring strain.

What happened in the 1st innings?

After being sent in to bat, India lost opener Abhishek Sharma early in the powerplay. However, opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan quickly seized control of the match with an aggressive partnership. Sooryavanshi took on the Zimbabwean attack from the start, attacking the boundary with ease to score a quickfire half-century.

Once Sooryavanshi departed, Ishan Kishan anchored the rest of the innings with remarkable power-hitting. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed the bowlers all around the park to reach his century, marking a spectacular comeback performance.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube provided strong finishes in the death overs, pushing the team past the 200-run mark.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.