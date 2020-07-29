Punjab forward Princepal Singh has signed to play in the NBA G League next season, president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced on Tuesday. The six feet 10 inch tall hoopster thus becomes the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the G League and first NBA Academy India graduate land a professional contract. Also Read - After Eight Days of Testing, 25 NBA Players Return Positive For Coronavirus

Princepal took his first steps in basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and joined The NBA Academy India in 2017.

In November 2018, Princepal transitioned to The NBA Global Academy – the league's hub for top male and female prospects from outside the US – in Canberra, Australia, where he continued his development before graduating this spring.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League,” Abdur-Rahim said in a media release. “We’ve long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we’re excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league.”

NBA Vice President and Head of International Basketball Development Troy Justice praised Princepal for his had work

“We are very proud of Princepal, who has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity as he continues to be a trailblazer for the NBA Academy program and basketball in India,” Justice said . “Playing in the NBA G League alongside some of the most talented up-and-coming players and under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw will allow Princepal to build on the foundation and framework he developed under an incredible staff of NBA Academy coaches in India and Australia over the last several years.”

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Princepal participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018 and the NBA Global Camp 2018. He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian men’s senior national team.

The NBA G League provides promising youngsters with a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life-skills training.

Princepal will be rubbing shoulders with top high school recruits from the class of 2020 Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Jonathan Kuminga who have signed to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-21 season.

Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of their team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.