Following the failure in Australia, young promising cricketer Prithvi Shaw has bounced back and how. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shaw notched up staggering figures. He scored 754 runs in seven outings at a Bardmanesque average of 188.50 and at a whopping strike rate of 134.88. The Mumbai-born has not put a foot wrong and is making a big statement to the selectors – who dropped him after the Adelaide Test – where he scored 0 and 4.

In an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express, Shaw said he is from the streets and knows how to bounce back. Adding on, he said for him it is team first – be it Mumbai or India.

"I never give up easily. Mein Virar ka ladka hoon (I am a Virar boy). I have come from the streets. I know how to bounce back. I have always kept the team above me, be it club, Mumbai, or India," said Shaw.

Shaw spoke about how he experienced pressure to deliver after he was dropped from the national team.

“Once you are dropped from the team, there is pressure to perform and make a comeback. I am keen to get runs. I wanted to get big-daddy runs. I’m trying to handle situations better when I am batting,” added Shaw.

He also revealed that during the quarter-final match against Saurashtra how he battled pain to score a whirlwind 185. He also said how he continued batting after being advised not to.

“The other day, I had back pain during the quarter-finals, and our physio and team management asked me to return to the dressing room. I said ‘no’. They gave me medicine, and I continued batting. My focus was to remain unbeaten,” concluded Shaw.