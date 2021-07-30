New Delhi: India’s opening batsman Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will fly to England on July 31 from Colombo on the special provision. Their entry into England is being facilitated by a specially-created rule for sportspersons by the UK Government.Also Read - Delta Variant May Spread Like Chickenpox, Cause More Severe Infection Than Other Forms of COVID-19: Reports

In fact, there were doubts raised on the travel of the duo as Sri Lanka is being listed as a red list country under the UK government travel advisory. However, it has been confirmed that both batsmen will finally be able to travel to England. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli And KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Pose in Latest Group Photo, Fans Say ‘Couple Goals’

It was reported that both Shaw and Yadav will need to return three negative RT-PCR Tests before they will be given the green signal to travel to England. Both the batsmen were identified as close contacts with Krunal Pandya, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. However, both the players returned negative tests. Also Read - After Kerala, Another Southern State Witnesses Steep Spike In Covid Cases

“The UK Government created Elite player exemption earlier this summer to help the Indian touring party travel in the first place. The same rule was used for other sports like football and tennis for the Euros and Wimbledon. And now that is being used for the two new players,” a top ECB official told Cricbuzz on Friday (July 30).

Both Shaw and SKY will need to complete a quarantine of 10 days upon their arrival in England before they can join their national teammates. Ergo, the pair will be available for selection in the second Test match against the hosts, which will begin from 12 August but might not get a place in the final XI unless there are injury woes.

Shaw and Yadav had replaced Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill in the Test squad after both of them were ruled out due to their respective injuries.

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.