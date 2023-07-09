Home

Prithvi Shaw Breaks Silence On Poor Batting Form, Says ‘Can’t Bat Like Cheteshwar Pujara’

Prithvi Shaw returned scored 26 and 26 for West Zone against Central Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy semifinal.

Prithvi Shaw led India to 2018 U-19 World Cup triumph. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: India opener Prithvi Shaw stated he can’t bat like Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara but instead be ‘smarter’ in his gameplay to bring back his lost form. Shaw is currently playing in the ongoing Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Shaw showed a lot of promise when he led India to U-19 World Cup title in 2018 and also scored a century on Test debut against West Indies at home. However, inconsistency became his partner in the next few years as he lost his place in the playing XI.

He even faltered in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals managing just 106 runs from eight matches with a best of 54. “Personally, I feel I don’t have to change my game, but a little smarter than what I am. I can’t bat like Pujara sir bats or Pujara sir can’t bat like me,” Shaw told PTI.

“So, what I am trying to do are those things that have brought me here till, for example, the aggressive batting, I don’t like to change that,” added the explosive batter. Post IPL 2023, Shaw returned to action in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for West Zone. He could manage only 26 and 25 against central Zone in the semifinals.

The right-hander also admitted that he is confident about his red-ball game but feels everything is going opposite when it comes to white-ball format. “Everything has been going nice in red ball cricket from last year itself after I scored 370 (379 vs Assam). With white ball, especially the IPL, I feel everything is going the opposite.

“You just have 20 overs to think about batting. I speak to Sourav (Ganguly) sir, Ricky (Ponting) sir and Praveen (Amre) sir (in Delhi Capitals). But red ball cricket is where you get tested and shows how capable you are to get into the bigger level,” Shaw signed off.

