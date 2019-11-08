India opener Prithvi Shaw could return to competitive cricket a day after the end of his doping suspension, says Mumbai Cricket Association’s chairman of ad-hoc selection panel Milind Renege.

Shaw, 19, was handed a backdated eight-month suspension in July this year after testing positive for a banned substance (terbutaline) which BCCI claims he took ‘inadvertently’ while consuming a cough syrup.

“He will be free to play from (November) 16, so of course he will be considered for selection,” Rege told ESPNcricinfo. “I can’t make any commitment to whether he will be back, but we will certainly discuss his selection.”

Shaw could return for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 which got underway from Friday.

When asked why Shaw is being considered this early despite not playing a competitive match in almost six months, Rege, a former Mumbai captain, said, “Shaw’s class is there, you see. He is a dynamic young batsman. So that will weigh heavily in his favour because he has scored runs for Mumbai in the last one-and-a-half years and he also did well in Test cricket till he went to Australia. There has been a gap. So he will again have to start once again.”

Shaw made a memorable international debut, hitting a Test century in October 2018 against West Indies. He was pat of India’s Test squad for the Australia tour later that year but had to return after hurting himself during a practice match.

During his suspension, Shaw has been practising at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

However, Rege cautioned that the youngster will have strong competition to keep his place since the emergence of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal who recently became the youngest ever to hit a List A double-century during Vijay Hazare Trophy. “He will have to be fit again, There is nobody who can take his place for granted because there are others also. Everybody needs to work for their place in the squad. There are some senior players who have done well last year, and even this year, but the youngsters are now really knocking hard on the door,” he said.