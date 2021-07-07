New Delhi: The confusion continues regarding Shubman Gill’s replacement on the tour of England. It was recently reported that the team management wanted two openers to be named as Gill’s replacement for the five-match Test series against England. It was expected Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will fly to England to replace injured Gill. Also Read - MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina, BCCI, Cricket Fraternity Wishes Former India Captain as he Turns 40

However, now it is reported that both of these youngsters will stay in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series. Earlier, it was said that Abhimanyu Easwaran will be added to the national squad in England but the selection panel was reluctant to pick him as he hasn’t played any competitive cricket in the domestic circuit. But now as per the latest reports of India Today, selectors have asked the team management to add Abhimanyu Easwaran to the Test squad. Also Read - Indian Team's Break in UK to Continue as of Now Despite England Team's COVID Scare

Meanwhile, the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka will end on July 25 and thus Shaw and Padikkal could be available for the second Test match against England but it is unlikely to happen. Also Read - India Tour of Sri Lanka: Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav Star in Intra-Squad Simulation T20 Match

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been asked to return back to India as he has suffered shin splints. India has the option of openers like Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for the Test series against England. The team is likely to go with the opening combination of Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma in the first Test match.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is expected to be preferred over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal for the opening slot with Shikhar Dhawan in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Shaw is yet to make his T20I debut for the national team.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. On the other hand, the first Test match between India and England will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.