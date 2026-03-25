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Prithvi Shaw eyes BIG return for Delhi Capitals, says, Its a fresh start, everything before is history

Prithvi Shaw eyes BIG return for Delhi Capitals, says, ‘It’s a fresh start, everything before is history’

Prithvi Shaw, once a rising star in Indian cricket, will be keen to revive his career with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 after missing out in 2025.

Prithvi Shaw aims for solid IPL comeback (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Star opener Prithvi Shaw, who is eyeing a solid comeback for Delhi Capitals, said that he is looking at the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League season (IPL) as a fresh start. He emphasized that his priority is to perform for the team first, while steadily working his way back into the national squad

“It’s always a new start, hundred percent. There are a lot of memories, but it’s history and things can’t be repeated. It’s a fresh start. There’s a fresh team, a lot of new things have happened. I was not here last year; I just joined this year.” Shaw said during DC’s practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

“So there are a lot of new things, so I think it’s a fresh start. Whatever we have practiced, we have done it so that the IPL can start well. So obviously it’s a fresh start. All the good memories we have collected together were done previously and I think it’s a fresh start now,” Shaw added.

Delhi Capitals re-signed Prithvi Shaw for Rs 75 lakh

Shaw, who went unsold in the last season of IPL, was re-signed by Delhi Capitals for the 2026 season. From 2018 and 2024, Shaw amassed a total of 1,892 runs across 79 innings at a strike rate of 148.

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He faced a dip in form as he managed to score only 106 runs in IPL 2023, while 198 runs in 2024 at a strike rate of 164. Along the way, fitness struggles and behavioural issues led to him losing his place in the Mumbai domestic team, but he later joined Maharashtra team

“I think everything is going well. I have never personally considered myself weak. I have always believed in myself, even if no one has. My family has supported me. I am not a person who thinks a lot. It’s all about the present for me – what I am doing today, how much effort I can put in today.

“Obviously, there were a lot of learnings in the last few years. You have to keep learning. If there is nothing to learn, then what’s the point? So obviously, we have to keep learning. I have handled all the ups and downs very well. It was a lot of fun in the last few years. There were runs and no runs. I worked hard in some places. So it’s been good,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw credits fiancée Akriti Agarwal for his positive mindset

Prithvi got engaged to his long-time partner, actor and influencer Akriti Agarwal on March 6, 2026. He said Akriti has played a key role in keeping him in a positive and happy frame of mind, “I am not married yet. I feel that when you get a good partner, then it’s the right time and I did it. Actually, this is the first time I was asked this question. That’s why I am a little flustered. I don’t usually do it.”

“Stability was there before. But obviously, she has been my lucky charm. Both of them worked hard to build a relationship. It wasn’t easy for us as well. But we both understood our life and where we belong. I am a cricketer; she is an actress. But we have to sacrifice some stuff and keep all those things in mind,” he said.

Shaw had a mixed run in domestic cricket last year, scoring 183 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 161, but fell cheaply in four innings. He acknowledged the lessons learnt from a downward phase have led to him giving his 200 percent to being better at his cricket.

Shaw had a inconsistent performance in domestic cricket last year, where he scored 183 runs across seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike rate of 161. He confessed that the experiences he gained through the difficult period motivated him to give 200 percent in his efforts to enhance his performance.

“I think that’s why I am playing. There is no doubt that I have to come back to the Indian team. That’s why I am working very hard. The amount of hard work that I used to do before – I think I do it three times more today. Actually, I don’t like to talk about it. But I feel that I am giving not 100 percent – but 200 percent to come back to the Indian team or to win this trophy or to give 100 percent on a match day or on a practice day as well.”

“It’s not only about match days, but I try on practice day as well – not 100 percent, to give 200 percent. If I am not feeling good, then I won’t be practicing. You don’t get anything by practicing 50 percent. If you are on ground, you give your 100 percent or you don’t come to the ground. Whatever ups and downs happened last year, I have done all this with a lot of respect.”

“Obviously it stays in my mind when I will be back. But there is only one way – work hard and give your 100 percent. Whatever you have, if you have made some mistakes – learn from it. When you grow up, you will realize those mistakes. So you don’t have to talk to anyone or your senior or mentor will tell you. Things that you already know, he will tell you. You better understand those things and then you move forward,” he elaborated.

Prithvi on Delhi Capitals opening slot

When asked about the opening position and guidance from the Delhi Capitals management, Shaw acknowledged that competition for the spot remains intense, “I haven’t thought about it. If KL (Rahul) opens, I hope that whoever opens, does it well. I won’t say that I should open or whoever opens, wins the match. Obviously there is competition – cricket is such a thing.”

“Whether you play Ranji Trophy or IPL or India A, there will be competition. Today there are 10 openers, as you can see. So there will be competition in my team. There is a group and so I won’t say that whoever plays, makes runs well because there is a team and a family. For me, team comes first, then I see myself. So whoever opens with him. I hope he has a great season.”

Shaw further emphasized on the importance of mental strength, saying he doesn’t take life for granted, handles stress with a smile, and believes in facing challenges head-on instead of avoiding them.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 campaign opener at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

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