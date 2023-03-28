Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw Gets Sourav Ganguly Backing, Says ‘I Think He Is Ready To Play For India Again’

Prithvi Shaw Gets Sourav Ganguly Backing, Says ‘I Think He Is Ready To Play For India Again’

Prithvi Shaw last played for India against Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series in 2021. Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting too heaped high praise of Shaw ahead of IPL 2023.

Prithvi Shaw and Sourav Ganguly. (Image: DC/Twitter)

New Delhi: After Ricky Ponting back Prithvi Shaw to have a breakthrough IPL 2023 last week, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the Delhi Capitals opener to don the national jersey once again.

According to Ganguly, the Indian selectors and the current skipper Rohit Sharma are keeping a close eye on Shaw. “I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots.

You may like to read

“I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready,” Ganguly was quoted as saying to TOI.

Shaw’s last international outing for India came against Sri Lanka in 2021. He was picked for the home series against New Zealand earlier this year but was kept on bench with Shubman Gill getting the nod in the opener’s slot.

The former India skipper, who is the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals, also felt that there are several young talents at this franchise who have the potential to make it to the national side. Last week, Ponting opined Shaw will be in a new avatar in IPL 2023.

“He has worked hard, trained better than I have ever seen. He is a better physical shape than I have seen him before. I spoke with him about his attitude, how he is working and the way things are going,” Ponting said on Friday.

“I honestly feel this is going to be his biggest season ever in the IPL. He just has that different look in his eyes this year and he probably hungry than ever. Yes, its true he has some success for us at Delhi Capitals and with the level of talent he has got, I think everyone will get to see the real Prithvi Shaw this year,” added the former Australian skipper.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.