Mumbai: With Delhi Capitals still in the race for a playoffs spot, Prithvi Shaw's absence is bound to hurt the side. Shaw, who has been unavailable for the three games, may not feature in the tournament anymore. DC's assistant coach Shane Watson provided an update on Shaw's health. As per Watson, Shaw has had fever for the last two weeks and in all probability his campaign is over.

"It's not looking great. I don't know exactly his diagnosis but he's had this underlying fever for the last two weeks now which they have to really get to the bottom of to find out exactly what it was. I don't know exactly what the diagnosis is but it's not looking great for him to be available for us for the last few games," Watson told the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“It’s a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time. So it’s a big loss for us to not have him. But hopefully he gets back to full health quickly. But yeah, the last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon but it’s not going to be in time for the minimum last few games of Delhi Capitals,” he added.

Shaw has amassed 259 runs from nine games, with two half-centuries. Shaw missing out would hurt the Capitals a lot.