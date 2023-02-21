Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw in TROUBLE Over ‘Selfie Row’ Controversy, Sapna Gill Files Fresh Complaint For ‘Outraging Modesty’

Prithvi Shaw in TROUBLE Over ‘Selfie Row’ Controversy, Sapna Gill Files Fresh Complaint For ‘Outraging Modesty’

Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy: Social media influencer Sapna Gill filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station on Monday (February 20) accusing Prithvi Shaw of ‘outraging her modesty’.

Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row

Mumbai: Does not look like there would be a respite for young cricketer Prithvi Shaw anytime soon in the wake of the ‘selfie row’. Social media influencer Sapna Gill filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station on Monday (February 20) accusing Prithvi Shaw of ‘outraging her modesty’. Her complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

Sapna filed the complaint against the swashbuckling opener after she was granted bail by the court. Sapna along with seven others was in custody after being booked for vandalising Prithvi’s friend, Ashish Yadav’s car. The social media influencer also accused the cricketer of inappropriately touching her and pushing her during the scuffle on February 15.

You may like to read

Prithvi and his friend Ashish had lodged a complaint against Sapna of physical assault and damaging their car.

Here is a clip that has gone viral from the night of the incident:

Prithvi Shaw Attacked In Mumbai By Some Drunk People. This Video Is Very Scary. Fans Need To Understand They Can’t Misbehave With Any Celebrity. Prithvi Somehow Managed To Grab Baseball Bat From That Lady. This Lady Attacked Prithvi Shaw Car With Baseball Bat. pic.twitter.com/thtyECpE1w — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) February 16, 2023

Following the incident, Prithvi found support on social media. His childhood friend, Arjun Tendulkar posted a tweet in support of the out-of-favour India opener. “Stay strong boy, always with you through good and bad times @prithvishaw,” Arjun Tendulkar posted. He posted one more story on Instagram in which he shared a picture from the U-14 days with Shaw.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.