Young Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was banned for eight months for failing a dope test, has been included in Mumbai’s 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Shaw will be eligible to play from November 17.

The diminutive opener was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ends on Friday.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced their squad for the last two games and for the super league stage of the national T20 tournament on Thursday.

Look, who is here! @PrithviShaw is at the Wankhede Stadium watching Mumbai and take on Bengal. @paytm

#MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/tvjuwz9iVO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 14, 2019

The 20-year-old Shaw will be eligible to play only from the November 17 when Mumbai takes on Assam in their last league game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai are so far unbeaten in the tournament, having won all their five games and are set to qualify for the super league stage. In their last match, allrounder Shubham Ranjane shone with both the bat and ball, as his unbeaten 30 helped Mumbai defeat Bengal by three wickets in a last-ball thriller on Thursday.

This was Mumbai’s fifth win and they are on top of the points table in Group D and have almost sealed their place in the knockout stage.

On November 9, when Shaw had turned 20, he had assured that his 2.0 version would be displayed. “I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe,” he had tweeted on his birthday.

Meanwhile, in-form Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead Mumbai.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw (Eligible from 17th November 2019), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande and Eknath Kerkar