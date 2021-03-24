Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels young opener Prithvi Shaw has to wait for his chance to get back to Team India set-up again. After strings of poor outings for India, Prithvi lost his place in the Indian cricket team, however, the youngster bounces back in the domestic cricket. Prithvi became the highest run-getter in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 as he slammed 827 runs from 8 matches at an average of 165.40 with 4 hundreds and a half-century. He played a monumental role in Mumbai’s title-winning campaign. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Captain Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings Might Miss 2nd ODI After Sustaining Injuries

Laxman claims that Shaw is behind Shubman Gill in the queue to get a place in the Indian team. Shubman has been phenomenal for India in Test cricket since his debut last year in Australia.

"Again, I think, definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue. Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently," Laxman said at Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

The veteran cricketer further said that India already have experienced openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have won matches for the team on their own.

“Plus, you have experience openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad. I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity,” he added.

Laxman further heaped praise on Shaw for working on his technique and called him a match-winner.

What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner, and I am sure he will get his opportunity.”