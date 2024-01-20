Home

Prithvi Shaw Likely To Miss Early Stage Of IPL 2024 Due To Knee Injury – Report

Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss the early stage of IPL 2024 as he is recovering from a knee injury.

Prithvi Shaw (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star opening batter Prithvi Shaw is likely to miss the early stages of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that will start later this year. Shaw is currently recovering from a knee injury that he suffered while playing for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in England.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Prithvi Shaw is likely to take another month to make his return to competitive cricket, but that is subject to overcoming higher volumes of agility drills and acceleration. Over the next three weeks, BCCI will be put through a more rigorous workload to see if his knee can handle the increased demands. He will also need to play a couple of games before he is given leeway to partake in serious cricket.

Shaw is believed to have performed well in his batting and fielding drills at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he is currently undergoing rehabilitation. In any case, his return to action will rely upon whether the injured knee has become strong enough to deal with the higher volume of acceleration, change of direction, and agility drills. The opener is likely to return with Delhi Capitals later this year.

As for the Delhi Capitals, They ended the IPL Mini-Auction 2024 by making exciting additions to their squad by picking Australian pacer Jhye Richardson and West Indies’ Shai Hope in the final rounds. DC also bagged the hard-hitting Harry Brook for INR 4 crore along with Australian fast bowler Richardson for INR 5 crore and West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope for INR 75 lakh. The Delhi Capitals also picked up uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra for INR 7.2 crore.

DC went all out for Shai Hope after failing to get South African Rilee Rossouw, after a bidding war with Punjab Kings. The Delhi Capitals acquired South African wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs for INR 50 lakh.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Indians: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Sumit Kumar and Swastik Chikara.

Overseas: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Jhye Richardson and Shai Hope.

