Prithvi Shaw lasted merely eight balls before edging one to the keeper on Sunday during the opening day of the ongoing three-day practice game between India A and Australia A at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – a few kilometers away from the SCG where Virat Kohli and his men will look to pocket the T20I series. Also Read - How Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill Registered Ducks During 3-Day Tour Game Between India A-Australia A | WATCH
With skipper Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to miss the Test series, hopes were on Shaw to take responsibility. But, going by his current form, he may find it difficult to even get picked in the XI. The management now would have headaches ahead of the all-important four-match Test series that will start soon. Also Read - Australia vs India T20I in Sydney: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 2nd T20I
Shaw was dismissed by James Pattinson. Here is how young Shaw got trolled mercilessly: Also Read - AU-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction Australia A vs India A Other Test: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Australia A vs India A Match at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 5.30 AM IST December 6 Sunday
The promising youngster has a lean patch in the recently concluded IPL as well, where he amassed 228 runs in 13 outings while opening the batting.
India would hope he gets among the runs if he gets the opportunity to bat the second time.