Prithvi Shaw lasted merely eight balls before edging one to the keeper on Sunday during the opening day of the ongoing three-day practice game between India A and Australia A at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney – a few kilometers away from the SCG where Virat Kohli and his men will look to pocket the T20I series.

With skipper Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to miss the Test series, hopes were on Shaw to take responsibility. But, going by his current form, he may find it difficult to even get picked in the XI. The management now would have headaches ahead of the all-important four-match Test series that will start soon.

Shaw was dismissed by James Pattinson. Here is how young Shaw got trolled mercilessly:

Prithvi Shaw still in IPL mode of getting out. If he opens in 1 st test India are 1 down before starting the innings. — Karan (@KaranChoksi6) December 6, 2020

Everybody was fast asleep when Prithvi Shaw once again showed his duck scoring consistency, only this time in a practice match.

Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw dismissed for Ducks. A big bummer and setback. Out of the whole playing 11, this match was most important for these two. Hope they score runs in the second innings.#AUSAvINDA — Sohom 💫🏏🎞️ (@mastiyaapa) December 6, 2020

The promising youngster has a lean patch in the recently concluded IPL as well, where he amassed 228 runs in 13 outings while opening the batting.

India would hope he gets among the runs if he gets the opportunity to bat the second time.