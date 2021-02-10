A fit-again Shreyas Iyer is back to lead Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 20. Iyer had missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to a shoulder injury with Mumbai finishing last in Elite Group E after managing just one win from five matches. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Resigns as Uttarakhand Coach Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) named a 22-man squad with India opener Prithvi Shaw being appointed as the vice-captain. The squad is star-studded including the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, allrounder Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan among others. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw And Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy

While the experienced Kulkarni will spearhead their pace attack, he has Tushar Deshpande, Aakash Parkar, spinners Shams Mulani and Atharva Ankolekar for company. Mumbai are in the Elite Group D, alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. Also Read - India Cricketers Arrive Home After Beating Australia 2-1 in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai will play all their matches in Jaipur. They had on Tuesday announced former India offspinner Ramesh Powar as their head coach for the tournament.

Thirty-eight teams will compete in India’s top-flight domestic one-day tournament. They have been divided into six groups.

There are five Elite groups comprising six teams apiece with the Plate being the sixth group which has eight teams.

Teams in the Elite Groups A, B, C, D, and E will play across different venues in Surat, Indore, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Kolkata respectively while the Plate group teams will their play matches in Chennai.

All players will undergo quarantine and three Covid-19 tests on February 13, 15 and 17 while the practice session will be held on February 18 and 19.

The league phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place from February 20 until March 1 with the final on March 14.

The Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi