Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw Makes Big Statement On Indian Selectors After Smashing 244

Prithvi Shaw Makes Big Statement On Indian Selectors After Smashing 244

Prithvi Shaw smashed 11 sixes and 28 fours in his 153-ball knock to guide the Northants to a mammoth 415 in 50 overs.

Prithvi Shaw smashed 11 sixes and 28 fours in his 244-run knock.

Young India batter Prithvi Shaw is quite clear that he wants to make the most of his county stint and is not thinking too much about a comeback for team India. He made this statement after his stunning knock of 244 runs for Northamptonshire in a List A match against Somerset on Wednesday, August 9.

Trending Now

During the match, the right-hander smashed 11 sixes and 28 fours in his 153-ball innings, which powered Northants to a massive total of 415 runs in 50 overs. Shaw’s milestones during the inning showcased his range and the ability to go for the full monty – he reached his 50 in 44 deliveries, his century in 80 balls, and his double century in just 129 deliveries.

What Prithvi Shaw Said On His County Stint

Speaking after the game, Prithvi Shaw shared that his primary intention is to relish his time with the team. He also said that he wanted to capitalise on the opportunities at hand. In a chat with Northamptonshire’s official website, Shaw said, “Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here, have a good time with the players over here and the support staff. Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity… They’re really looking after me. I’m really enjoying it.”

The Mumbai cricketer also disclosed that he informed his teammate Sam Whiteman about his previous best score of 227 in List A matches. Shaw added that he does not quite play for records but his previous best score did play on his mind. “I always try and win matches for the team and I’m the kind of a player who puts my team first and then myself. If scoring like this can help my team to win, then I should continue this.”

Prithvi Shaw’s Career

Prithvi Shaw has been an enigma for the Indian team. He bosses the domestic circuit, but has never quite set the Indian Premier League on fire. He last played for India back in July 2021. He has participated in five Test matches, six ODIs, and a single T20I match so far for the Men in Blue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES