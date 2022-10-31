New Delhi: Flamboyant India batter Prithvi Shaw recently posted an image along with a cryptic message on Instagram after exclusion from Team India’s squad against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Chetan Sharma, who is chairman of selectors in BCCI, picked up quite a few interesting prospects for the squad but Shaw yet again failed to make the cut.Also Read - Highlights | India Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour: Squad Announced, Check Here

Check out the post here:

The Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw. pic.twitter.com/wAT0vRp3vQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

Hardik Pandya Named India's T20I Captain For NZ, BAN Series; Shikhar Dhawan To Lead In ODIs

Prithvi Shaw, easily one of the best talents in India, being ignored time and again can get frustrating at times for cricketers and fans alike.

When asked about it, Sharma said,”We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is doing well and he will definitely get his chance very soon.”

Shaw scored 285 runs in seven games with a strike-rate of 191 plus in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain India in the upcoming bilateral T20I series in New Zealand while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI squad, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma being rested for the tour, which begins five days after the T20 World Cup final in Australia.

Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have also been rested from the entire tour of New Zealand. Rishabh Pant, who has already led India before, has been appointed as the vice-captain for both legs of the tour.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson will have a chance to impress once again in the absence of the senior Indian players.

Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury, continues to miss out. On the other hand, speedster Umran Malik has been included in both the squads.

