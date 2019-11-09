Prithvi Shaw is back training and it could only mean one thing: the prodigious batsman has taken the first step towards returning to competitive cricket. On Saturday – Shaw’s 20th birthday, he hit the nets in his batting gear and took throwdowns, the video of which the batsman shared on in Instagram account.

“I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon,” the caption read.

Since making a memorable India debut last October where he scored a century on debut, Shaw gradually fell out of radar. He was part of India’s Test squad for the Australia tour later that year but had to return after hurting himself during a practice match. Shortly after, reports of Shaw’s indiscipline began to surface, which was followed by him failing a dope test.

During his suspension, Shaw has been practicing at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

On July this year, Shaw was suspended by the BCCI for Anti-Doping Rule Violation as he inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance which can be commonly found in cough syrups. As part of BCCI’s anti-doping program testing, Shaw had provided a urine sample during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on 22nd February 2019 in Indore.

The sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline, a specified substance which is prohibited both in and out of competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

On Friday, however, Mumbai Cricket Association’s chairman of ad-hoc selection panel Milind Renege said that Shaw could return to competitive cricket a day after the end of his doping suspension. He could return for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20 which got underway from Friday.