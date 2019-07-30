Young India batsman – Prithvi Shaw has finally responded to the doping violation that led to him being banned until November 15, 2019. The talented India opener was banned from all forms of cricket for a period of eight months after failing a dope test, the BCCI confirmed the news on Tuesday. An official BCCI release said Shaw had “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”.

Shaw’s period of suspension is eight months, starting from March 16 to November 15, effectively ruling him out of India’s home series against Bangladesh and South Africa. Apart from Shaw, two other cricketers — Akshay Dullarwar and Divya Gajraj — were also suspended for the same offence. In response to the ban, Shaw wrote that he accepts his fate and hopes to return stronger and better from the ban. “I have come to know today that I wil not be able to play cricket till mid-November 2019. This is in light of a prohibited substance present in the cough syrup which I inadvertently took when I had severe cough & cold while playing for my Mumbai team during Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in Indoes in Feb 2019,” Shaw wrote in a statement on his official Twitter account.



“I was coming back off a foot injury which I suffered during the India tour of Australia & I was returning to active cricket in that tournament. However, out of my eagerness to play, I didn’t follow the protocol of being careful in consuming a basic over the counter cough syrup,” he added.

“I accept my fate with all sincerity. While I am still nursing an injury which I suffered during my last tournament, this news has really shaken me. I have to take this in my stride & hope it inspires others in our sports fraternity too in India that we as athletes need to be extremely careful in taking any medicine for the smallest of medical ailments even if the medicine is available over the counter & we need to always follow the protocol,” he further wrote.

Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing programme during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain terbutaline.

Shaw added: “I thank BCCI for all the support & also my near & dear ones who have always stood by me. Cricket is my life & there is no bigger pride for me than playing for India & Mumbai and I will come out of this faster & stronger. Thank you again, everyone, for your support.”