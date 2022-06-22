Bengaluru: Mumbai will take on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy final on Wednesday looking to clinch a record-extending 42nd title. Ahead of the summit clash, Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw spoke about the importance of big scores. Trying to highlight the importance, Shaw shared an anecdote. Shaw revealed how no one congratulated him after a fifty.Also Read - LIVE | Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Score, Ranji Final: MUM Opt to Bat

"I have scored a couple (three) of 50s but that's not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a 50 and you feel bad as well (jokingly). It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me," Shaw told reporters.

Shaw also said that a sportspersons life is full of ups and downs and he has accepted it.

“In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down and it’s never going to always go up. So it’s just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game,” he added further.

“It’s nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking of anything other than winning this one. The preparation of what we have done for the Ranji Trophy and not focusing on what’s happening on the outside. It’s about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back,” he concluded.