Making a comeback from the doping ban, India cricketer Prithvi Shaw dazzled with the bat as he smashed a breathtaking 53 off 27 balls against Punjab in a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game on Wednesday. But, what stole the limelight was the signature on Shaw’s bat. It was a signature on his bat – by India skipper Virat Kohli – which caught the attention of fans during the game. Without wasting any time, fans praised Kohli and reacted to the picture posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle.

Here is how fans reacted to spotting it:

Wow!! Kohli encouraging young players.Such a Inspiration for these young lads.. — Mohit Sharma (@mohitsharma13__) November 27, 2019

“Now I will focus on scoring as many runs as possible and win games for the team,” said Shaw earlier after playing his first game after serving a backdated eight-month suspension by the BCCI for failing a dope test.

“I will just keep scoring runs. It is all about the selectors and what they think. My job is to score runs and win games for the team,” the 20-year-old opening batsman explained.

Shaw was banned by the BCCI from all forms of cricket for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March and his ban ended on Friday.

“I had never thought that something like this would happen. I was obviously upset. For the first 20-25 days after I was banned, I was not able to understand how did it happen,” he said.

Since his comeback, Shaw has been in ominous form. He has already notched up three fifties in five innings. His scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament have been 53 (27), 30 (17), 64 (39), 30 (19) and 63 (39).