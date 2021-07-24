Colombo: With multiple injuries to the Virat Kohli-led Indian side in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to send injury replacements. As per a report in The Indian Express, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jayant Yadav would travel to the UK to join Kohli and Co.Also Read - Bhuvneshwar Kumar Could Join Virat Kohli-Led Team India For England Tests as BCCI Contemplates Sending Injury Replacements: Report

The same report suggests that the team management had asked for two openers and a spinner as replacements for the three injured players – Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, and Avesh Khan.

The report also claims that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be picked as a cover for Ajinkya Rahane – who is recovering from a hamstring injury. The team did not ask for a like-for-like backup for Avesh Khan because they already have ample pacers.

Shaw and Suryakumar are in Sri Lanka for the white-ball series, while Jayant Yadav is in India. BCCI had earlier turned down the request of the team management to send Shaw as a replacement for Gill. With the list of injured players on the rise, seems like BCCI was left with minimal options.

In all probability, Mayank Agarwal – who is in the UK with the team – would join Rohit Sharma at the top. Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran is also in there as a backup option.

The first Test starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.