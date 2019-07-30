Hailed as the next-gen star for Team India, Prithvi Shaw has fined himself under massive scrutiny as he faces an eight-month suspension for failing a dope test. A BCCI release said Shaw had “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups”. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances.

Along with Shaw, two other domestic players – Akshay Dullarwar of Vidarbha and Divya Gajraj of Rajasthan – have also violated the cricket board’s anti-doping code. “Prithvi Shaw registered with Mumbai Cricket Association, has been suspended for a doping violation. Mr Shaw had inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Shaw’s period of suspension is eight months, starting from 16 March to 15 November 2019, effectively ruling him out of India’s home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

On 16th July 2019, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. The young opener also responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

The BCCI is satisfied with Mr. Shaw’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr. Shaw’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results.

The 19-year-old Shaw made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Rajkot last year in the home series. He scored a sensational hundred in his first game in India flannels, tearing apart the Windies bowling attack to all parts of the ground.