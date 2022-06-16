Mumbai: KL Rahul is an important member of the Indian squad – in white-ball and red-ball cricket. His recent groin injury has raised concerns over the availability of the classy right-hander for the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston. He picked up the injury just ahead of the T20I series against South Africa at home.Also Read - Big Setback For India; Injured KL Rahul Likely To Miss Edgbaston Test Against England: Reports

In an ideal scenario, he would be opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma at the top. As per Insidesport.in, Rahul will be undergoing a fitness test on June 18 and he will be on the plane to the UK if he clears the test.

If he fails to pass the test, he will not board the flight to the UK. In that case, what the the options.

Mayank Agarwal: The Karnataka batter who has not been picked in the squad could get an opportunity. Mayank has the experience of facing the new ball in testing conditions of the UK and that would help. As luck would have it, Mayank was originally supposed to start the England Tests in 2021, but was ruled out due to an injury and Rahul took his spot.

Prithvi Shaw: Another player who can open is young Prithvi Shaw. His biggest drawback has been his inconsistency. While it is unlikely he will get picked to play in English conditions, but again – you never know.

India’s Squad for England Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna