Prithvi Shaw to Open in Ind-NZ 2nd T20I? Aakash Chopra on India’s Playing XI For Lucknow Game

Lucknow: After both openers – Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill – failed in the opening T20I there are speculations that Prithvi Shaw may be included in the playing XI for the second game at Lucknow on Sunday. With the game being a must-win for India after having lost the first game, will India play Shaw? Former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons despite Shaw deserving a chance, it will be Gill and Kishan.

“Is there any scope for change in the Indian team? That’s a big question. It almost seems that Prithvi Shaw should play because Ishan Kishan has a highest of 36 in his last 12 T20I innings, and Shubman Gill hasn’t really set the world on fire if you talk about T20I cricket. You can ask either of them to sit out, but it will not happen,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also felt the side will not tinker with the side that played the first game. “It will simply not happen because in a three-match series, you try to stick with whoever you play in the first match. If you make changes quickly, questions are raised on the selection philosophy, that you are doing something wrong. The team that played in Ranchi will be seen playing in Lucknow as well,” he said further.

India lost by 21 runs in Ranchi. The batting failed to gun down 177. Apart from Suryakumar Yadava and Hardik Pandya, none of the other batters looked good in the middle. The hosts would hope to stage a comeback and level the series.