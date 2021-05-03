Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have known each other for a long time. They have played age-group cricket together and were a part of the victorious U-19 World Cup side in 2019. Now, the two young stars play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. While Prithvi was the U-19 captain back then, now Pant is in charge of the Capitals. Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner's Brother SLAMS Sunrisers Hyderabad Over His Omission From Playing XI vs Rajasthan Royals

On Sunday, during the game between Delhi and Punjab, a hilarious incident happened which could have been much worse.

Prithvi threw the ball from the deep and Pant could not spot the throw as it was erratic. The DC captain had to take cover as he looked to protect his head. The ball went way over the stumps and Pant was clueless about what had happened.

Here is what happened:

Meanwhile, Delhi cruised to a seven-wicket win over Punjab to go top of the table. Prithvi and Pant contributed to the win. Chasing 167 to win, Prithvi got the Capitals off to a brilliant start on a pitch where the ball was not coming on to the bat well. Prithvi smashed a quickfire 22-ball 37 as he stitched a crucial 63-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan to lay the foundation of the chase.

“Shikhar and Prithvi gave us a very good start. In the first innings, the ball was gripping and even in the second innings, it was slow but the way they started was commendable. It feels so good when you have a great start in every match,” Pant said after the win.

Dhawan continued his good form with the bat as he scored 69 off 47 balls. His innings comprised of two sixes and six fours.

The win takes the Capitals a step closer to making the playoffs which would be their first goal.