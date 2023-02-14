Home

Sports

Prithvi Shaw’s Fake Valentines Post On Instagram Goes Viral, Cricketer Clarifies

Prithvi Shaw’s Fake Valentines Post On Instagram Goes Viral, Cricketer Clarifies

Shaw was slated to make his international comeback after more than 18 months. The 23-year-old was part of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand but didn't get a game.

Prithvi Shaw's Fake Valentines Post On Instagram Goes Viral, Cricketer Clarifies

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw took his Instagram on February 14, Tuesday as a photo has gone viral where Prithvi Shaw was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia.

That photo went viral on social space saying that the Ranji star wished her valentine. After a few hours Shaw took his Instagram and shared a story saying

You may like to read

“Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx.”

Shaw was slated to make his international comeback after more than 18 months. The 23-year-old was part of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand but didn’t get a game.

This year’s Valentine’s Day is going to be a special occasion for certain players of the Indian cricket team. For team India vice-captain KL Rahul, who recently got married to Athiya Shetty, this will be the couple’s first V-Day. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic have flown to Udaipur to get remarried on February 14.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.