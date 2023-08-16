Home

Prithvi Shaw’s Northamptonshire Stint Cut Short With Knee Injury

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out with a knee injury he suffered during fielding against Durham.

Prithvi Shaw ruled out with knee injury. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Prithvi Shaw’s run in the One-Day Cup competition with Northamptonshire came to halt as the right-hander suffered a knee injury while fielding in a match against Durham on Sunday. As per a release, the extent of his injury turned out to be more severe than expected. Currently, his condition is being overseen by the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will also consult a specialist in London on Friday.

Shaw made a blazing start to his stint with Northants. In just four matches, he smashed two centuries. His highlight was a remarkable 244 off 153 balls against Somerset, which is now the second-highest List A score in England. Across his other three innings, Shaw notched scores of 125*, 26, and 34 and he was the top scorer with 429 runs after four matches.

Northamptonshire’s head coach, John Sadler, was disappointed with the unfortunate injury and spoke about the positive influence the young cricketer had both on and off the field. “In his short stint, Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club,” Sadler remarked. He also spoke about Shaw’s humility, respectfulness, and always being dedicated to the team’s success.

Shaw’s injury comes at a crucial time since he was looking to make a comeback into national continental after a below par IPL 2023 season where he was eventually dropped from the Delhi Capitals squad due to poor form.

Shaw was a part of the T20I squad earlier this year in February for the home series against New Zealand, but he has not been included in India’s T20I squads for Ireland and the Asian Games owing to his form in IPL.

Once he recovers from this injury, Shaw will then take part in the white-ball phase of India’s domestic calendar, commencing with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s) that is slated to start from October.

