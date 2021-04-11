Playing in familiar conditions, Prithvi Shaw showcased a range of breathtaking shots as he hammered a 38-ball 72 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Wankhede Stadium. His whirlwind knock and his 138-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped the Capitals gun down the CSK total with seven wickets in the kitty. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

While the young Turk has been receiving praise from all quarters, there was a special person who lauded the DC openers heroics. Prachi Singh is the DC cricketer’s rumoured girlfriend, though there has been nothing official. Posting a photo of Prithvi on his Instagram story, he wrote, ‘What has Shaw started?’ Along with this, he has also put a ‘heart emoji’. Also Read - SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India

Prithvi Shaw, Prithvi Shaw news, Prithvi Shaw age, Prithvi Shaw height, Prithvi Shaw ipl, Prithvi Shaw ipl records, Prithvi Shaw salary, Prithvi Shaw centuries, Prithvi Shaw vijay hazare, Prithvi Shaw, CSK vs DC, Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Results, IPL 2021 Points Table, Prachi Singh, Prachi Singh news, Prithvi Shaw girlfriend, Prithvi Shaw wife, Prithvi Shaw gf, Prachi Singh age, Prachi Singh updates, CSK vs DC scorecard, Match 2, Wankhede Stadium, Cricket News, Lastest Cricket News

Prithvi Shaw GF (Image: Instagram)

  Also Read - MS Dhoni Has to Take Call on His Batting Order: Sunil Gavaskar After CSK Suffered Defeat to Delhi Capitals