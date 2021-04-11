Playing in familiar conditions, Prithvi Shaw showcased a range of breathtaking shots as he hammered a 38-ball 72 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Wankhede Stadium. His whirlwind knock and his 138-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped the Capitals gun down the CSK total with seven wickets in the kitty. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

While the young Turk has been receiving praise from all quarters, there was a special person who lauded the DC openers heroics. Prachi Singh is the DC cricketer's rumoured girlfriend, though there has been nothing official. Posting a photo of Prithvi on his Instagram story, he wrote, 'What has Shaw started?' Along with this, he has also put a 'heart emoji'.

