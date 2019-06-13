ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s outlandish trench coat gown by designer Ralph Lauren is trending as the rain delays toss between India and New Zealand game. Priyanka sported a gown which covered a few square feet of the red carpet area. Fans feel ICC should have used her gown to cover the Trent Bridge ground while it kept raining. Fans feel that could have been an apt solution. With ICC facing the ire for getting the schedule wrong, fans have surely come up with a unique solution. The tournament, still in its early stage has lost out three games due to rain with no balls being bowled.

Here is how fans are using Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala dress to troll ICC:

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament.