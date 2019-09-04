Following the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, who has made it a habit to pay an annual visit to the iconic All England Club, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra has also added a new diversion to her bucket list as she made an appearance at the ongoing the US Open 2019 on Tuesday late night. For the second time straight in two years, Priyanka has made her way to catch her favourite tennis stars in action at the historic Arthur Ashe stadium in New York. However, this time Ms. Jonas caught the attention of the shutterbugs as she was clicked along with her mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra.

The 37-year-old actress was seen cheering for the legendary Serena Williams during the women’s singles quarterfinal at the Flushing Meadows. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was at her menacing best as she defeated Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0 in just 44 minutes to register her 100th win at the US Open. Congratulating the ace tennis player over her 100th victory, PeeCee shared two pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen enjoying the game with her mother and extending wishes to the player over her win.

SEE PICS:



“Amazing to watch Serena Williams win her 100th US Open! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl Madhu Akhouri Chopra,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Recently the 37-year-old actor landed herself in the middle of a controversy where she got Nick’s age wrong on social media while praising him for his new fashion collaboration titled ‘Tequila One.’

She shared a picture of her star husband on Instagram to congratulate him on his new venture. In the post, she referred to him as 27, although he is 26. “So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose directorial ‘Sky is Pink’ while Nick is currently busy with his ‘Happiness Begins Tour’ along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.