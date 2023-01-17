Top Recommended Stories
PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Boland Park, Paarl 5 PM IST January 17, Tuesday
Here is Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRL vs DUR T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PRL vs DUR SA T20 League Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PRL vs DUR Probable XIs Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips - Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, Fantasy Tips Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants T20I.
PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Here is Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PRL vs DUR T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PRL vs DUR SA T20 League Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PRL vs DUR Probable XIs Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants, Fantasy Tips Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants T20I. PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Boland Park, Paarl 5 PM IST January 17, Tuesday.
Date and Time: 17th January 2023, 5 PM IST
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
LIVE Streaming: Fancode
PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock
Batters: David Miller (vc), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen
All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Evan Jones
Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi.
PRL vs DUR Probable Playing XIs
Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe/Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch/Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi/Imran Manack and Lungi Ngidi.
Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.