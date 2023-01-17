Home

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Boland Park, Paarl 5 PM IST January 17, Tuesday

Date and Time: 17th January 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

LIVE Streaming: Fancode

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (vc), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Evan Jones

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi.

PRL vs DUR Probable Playing XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe/Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch/Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi/Imran Manack and Lungi Ngidi.

Durban’s Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley.